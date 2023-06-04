Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Shares of Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Rating) rose 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.93 and last traded at $19.93. Approximately 17,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 255% from the average daily volume of 4,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

Mitsui Fudosan Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.79.

About Mitsui Fudosan

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Others. The Leasing segment provides leasing of office buildings and commercial facilities. The Property Sales segment sells condominiums and detached houses for individuals; and rental housing and office buildings for investors.

