MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Get Rating) were down 9.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $350.32 and last traded at $354.32. Approximately 36,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 48,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $389.94.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $333.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 4.59% of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

