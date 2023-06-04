HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Shares Down 6.3%

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.30 and last traded at $37.30. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.80.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.73.

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $1.1124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA’s previous dividend of $0.15.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA engages in the development and manufacture of lighting technology and electronics components and systems for the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment develops, produces, and sells vehicle-specific solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.