The Bidvest Group (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Trading Up 3.8%

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.54 and last traded at $25.46. 2,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 3,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

The Bidvest Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.56.

The Bidvest Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.3602 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from The Bidvest Group’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. The Bidvest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.45%.

The Bidvest Group Company Profile

The Bidvest Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company with its subsidiaries operating in the services, trading and distribution industries. It operates through the following segment: Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, Freight, Branded Products, Bidvest Services, Properties, and Corporate and Investments.

