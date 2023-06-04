Amalgamated Bank Buys 19,230 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,230 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,955,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,678,000 after buying an additional 486,824 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 100.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day moving average is $45.39. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ALK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

