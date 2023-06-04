Amalgamated Bank Purchases 2,411 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WWE. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 767,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 46,351 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $101.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.79. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $110.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WWE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.56.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

