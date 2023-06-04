Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Trading Up 2.8%

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €93.56 ($100.60) and last traded at €93.54 ($100.58). 66,548 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €90.96 ($97.81).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($116.13) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($86.02) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €125.00 ($134.41) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($150.54) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($45.16) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shop Apotheke Europe Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.08, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of €88.86 and a 200 day moving average of €68.99. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

