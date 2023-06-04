Teranga Gold (OTCMKTS:TGCDF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Teranga Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:TGCDF – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.75. 17,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 22,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.
Teranga Gold Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75.
About Teranga Gold
Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. The company's flagship project is the Sabodala gold mine covering an area of 291 square kilometers mine license and 629 square kilometers exploration land package located in the Republic of Senegal.
