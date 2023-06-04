Strategy Shares Newfound/ReSolve Robust Momentum ETF (BATS:ROMO) Shares Up 1.2%

Strategy Shares Newfound/ReSolve Robust Momentum ETF (BATS:ROMO – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.03 and last traded at $25.01. 3,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

Strategy Shares Newfound/ReSolve Robust Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.58 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.57.

About Strategy Shares Newfound/ReSolve Robust Momentum ETF

The Strategy Shares Newfound\u002FReSolve Robust Momentum ETF (ROMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds that shifts exposure to global equities regionally or U.S. Treasurys based on momentum and trend. ROMO was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

