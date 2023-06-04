IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU) Stock Price Up 1.6%

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU – Get Rating) shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.42 and last traded at $37.42. 5,492 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 16,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.82.

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $410.84 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.26.

Institutional Trading of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $741,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period.

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The IQ Candriam ESG US Equity ETF (IQSU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Candriam ESG US Equity index. The fund tracks a proprietary index of large-cap US stocks selected by ESG criteria and weighted by market capitalization. IQSU was launched on Dec 17, 2019 and is managed by IndexIQ.

