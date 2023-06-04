iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) (OTC:IGCC) Trading 3.4% Higher

iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) (OTC:IGCC – Get Rating) traded up 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 65,501 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,110,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.
iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) Stock Up 3.4 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.36.
