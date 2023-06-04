Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Knorr-Bremse AG (ETR:KBX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €64.68 ($69.55) and last traded at €64.48 ($69.33). 130,081 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €63.98 ($68.80).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KBX shares. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($79.57) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($66.67) target price on Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on Knorr-Bremse in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($68.82) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($70.97) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is €63.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is €60.00.

Knorr-Bremse AG develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

