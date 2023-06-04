Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Adventus Mining Co. (CVE:ADZN – Get Rating) fell 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 142,849 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 80,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.
