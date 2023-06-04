Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CFO Sells 3,700 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 3,700 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $55,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 585,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,813,895.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CRDO opened at $16.46 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.64 and a beta of 1.93.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $32.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRDO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.11.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

