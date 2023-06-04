Akumin (TSE:AKU) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. 12,230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 21,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

Akumin Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,047.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.11. The firm has a market cap of C$45.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Akumin (TSE:AKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$250.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$222.14 million. Equities analysts expect that Akumin Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations.

