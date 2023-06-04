Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) EVP Nathan G. Brower Sells 8,268 Shares

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) EVP Nathan G. Brower sold 8,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $91,030.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,512.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Up 6.7 %

Nature’s Sunshine Products stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.35 million, a PE ratio of 70.53 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $12.83.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.75 million during the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 4.14%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 424.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 18.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 1,065.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 71.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

