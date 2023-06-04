Lynx1 Capital Management Lp Sells 25,400 Shares of TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Stock

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) major shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp sold 25,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $64,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,224,600 shares in the company, valued at $13,165,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRX opened at $2.81 on Friday. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $6.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.23% and a negative net margin of 419.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that TScan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in TScan Therapeutics by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors.

