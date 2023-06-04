Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Sells 579 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $57,419.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,135,044.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SiTime Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $101.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.68. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $73.10 and a 1-year high of $234.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 308.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 14,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SITM. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $140.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut shares of SiTime from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.83.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

