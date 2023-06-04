Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. 248 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Worley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Worley Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19.

Worley Company Profile

Worley Ltd. operates as a professional services provider to the resources, energy and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Chemical Services, Mining, Minerals and Metal Services, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions and Advisian. The Energy and Chemical Services segment includes engineering, procurement, project management, program management, and operations.

