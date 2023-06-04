Saira Ramasastry Sells 3,500 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) Director Saira Ramasastry sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $89,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,589.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of VIR stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.56. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VIR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. SVB Securities cut their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 35.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 346,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after buying an additional 90,200 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $621,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 20.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $5,365,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 55.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 106,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 38,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

