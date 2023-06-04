Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) CFO Carey J. Dorman Sells 3,656 Shares

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 3,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $65,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Element Solutions Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.03. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $22.10.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $574.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.42 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Institutional Trading of Element Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,092,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,441,000 after purchasing an additional 214,544 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,138,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,756,000 after purchasing an additional 163,426 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,663,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,157,000 after purchasing an additional 810,879 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,160,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,572,000 after purchasing an additional 216,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,666,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,117,000 after purchasing an additional 133,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

