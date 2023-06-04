Raymond James Raises Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $41.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PSTG. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush upgraded Pure Storage from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $34.25 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.83. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,141.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $499,562.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 46.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,650,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,166,000 after purchasing an additional 525,165 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 445.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 23,371 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 52,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 396,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 188,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

