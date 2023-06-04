Insider Buying: eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Director Acquires $65,381.68 in Stock

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) Director Dale B. Wolf bought 10,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $65,381.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,331.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

eHealth Price Performance

EHTH opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $233.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.58. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.94.

Get eHealth alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eHealth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of eHealth by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 37,561 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 600,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after buying an additional 50,952 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,689,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,173,000 after buying an additional 204,900 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About eHealth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EHTH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of eHealth from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

(Get Rating)

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business segments. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.