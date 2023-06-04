John P. Albright Purchases 4,255 Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) CEO John P. Albright bought 4,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $68,675.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,191.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Up 2.5 %
NYSE PINE opened at $16.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $227.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $20.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $17.78.
Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 47.41%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jonestrading upped their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.25 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.
Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.
