John P. Albright Purchases 4,255 Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) CEO John P. Albright bought 4,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $68,675.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,191.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE PINE opened at $16.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $227.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $20.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $17.78.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 47.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 19,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 16,344 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 773.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 118,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jonestrading upped their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.25 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

