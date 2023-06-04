Insider Buying: Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Acquires $87,669.51 in Stock

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 20,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $87,669.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,074,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,290.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ULBI opened at $4.58 on Friday. Ultralife Co. has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.09.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULBI. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife during the first quarter worth $40,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultralife in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Ultralife in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultralife in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Ultralife in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

