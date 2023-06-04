Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB) Insider Buys A$74,911.38 in Stock

Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB – Get Rating) insider Priya Rajagopalan bought 4,034 shares of Brambles stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$18.57 ($12.14) per share, with a total value of A$74,911.38 ($48,961.69).

Brambles Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Brambles Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Brambles’s previous Interim dividend of $0.15. Brambles’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.85%.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

