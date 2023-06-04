StockNews.com Downgrades Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LITE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lumentum from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on Lumentum from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley cut shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.27.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.20. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $96.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $383.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.08 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $1,064,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 277,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 44,557 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,700,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

