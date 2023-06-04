Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Sells $191,330.00 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $191,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,366 shares in the company, valued at $9,901,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total transaction of $178,377.32.
- On Tuesday, May 9th, Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00.
- On Tuesday, May 2nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total transaction of $95,569.74.
- On Tuesday, April 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49.
- On Tuesday, April 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total transaction of $86,436.42.
- On Tuesday, April 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12.
- On Tuesday, April 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16.
- On Tuesday, March 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00.
- On Tuesday, March 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18.
- On Tuesday, March 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total transaction of $73,589.25.
NASDAQ META opened at $272.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.66 and a 200-day moving average of $177.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $698.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $275.35.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.13.
Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.
