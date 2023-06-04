Advance Auto Parts’ (AAP) Maintains Rating Reiterated at 92 Resources

92 Resources reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

AAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $129.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $132.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Advance Auto Parts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.42.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP stock opened at $67.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.92. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $66.27 and a 52 week high of $212.25.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 89.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 84,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after acquiring an additional 40,720 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 20,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

