Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Trading 7.6% Higher

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.82 and last traded at $2.82. 819,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,250,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Xeris Biopharma Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xeris Biopharma ( NASDAQ:XERS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 million. Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 64.08% and a negative return on equity of 147.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XERS. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xeris Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xeris Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Xeris Biopharma by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Xeris Biopharma by 74.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Xeris Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 0.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing unique therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The firm has three commercial products: Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, Keveyis, the first and only FDA-approved therapy for primary periodic paralysis, and Recorlev for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome.

See Also

