JTC (LON:JTC) Shares Up 3.8%

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Rating) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 727 ($8.98) and last traded at GBX 727 ($8.98). 128,726 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 245,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 700.50 ($8.66).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JTC. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($10.87) target price on shares of JTC in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 860 ($10.63) target price on shares of JTC in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of JTC from GBX 820 ($10.13) to GBX 760 ($9.39) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

JTC Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 741.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 741.23. The company has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3,029.17 and a beta of 0.45.

JTC Increases Dividend

JTC Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 6.88 ($0.09) dividend. This is a boost from JTC’s previous dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.91%. JTC’s payout ratio is presently 4,166.67%.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

