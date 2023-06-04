Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM) Trading 2.9% Higher

Tembo Gold Corp. (CVE:TEM – Get Rating) traded up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 18,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 63,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Tembo Gold Stock Up 2.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$18.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55.

Tembo Gold Company Profile

Tembo Gold Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tembo gold property covering an area of 32 square kilometers located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania.

