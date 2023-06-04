Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $1,775,199.70 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $1,775,199.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,097,444 shares in the company, valued at $21,575,749.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Tuesday, May 23rd, John Bicket sold 57,411 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,149,368.22.

On Wednesday, May 17th, John Bicket sold 32,164 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $639,098.68.

On Tuesday, May 9th, John Bicket sold 55,428 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,062,000.48.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,557,588.75.

On Tuesday, April 25th, John Bicket sold 20,896 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $433,174.08.

On Tuesday, April 18th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,982,878.20.

On Tuesday, April 4th, John Bicket sold 83,894 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $1,653,550.74.

On Tuesday, March 28th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $1,616,280.50.

On Tuesday, March 21st, John Bicket sold 89,852 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $1,652,378.28.

On Monday, March 13th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $1,754,431.85.

Samsara Price Performance

IOT opened at $24.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $25.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. Samsara had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IOT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.30.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Samsara by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.