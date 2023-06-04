Insider Buying: Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Insider Acquires A$123,520.00 in Stock

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Politis purchased 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$12.35 ($8.07) per share, with a total value of A$123,520.00 ($80,732.03).
Nicholas Politis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 29th, Nicholas Politis purchased 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$12.29 ($8.04) per share, with a total value of A$122,940.00 ($80,352.94).
Eagers Automotive Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
Eagers Automotive Increases Dividend
About Eagers Automotive
Eagers Automotive Limited engages in the ownership and operation of motor vehicle and truck dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through: Car Retailing, Truck Retailing, and Property segments. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Eagers Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagers Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.