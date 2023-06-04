Insider Buying: Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Insider Acquires A$123,520.00 in Stock

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Politis purchased 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$12.35 ($8.07) per share, with a total value of A$123,520.00 ($80,732.03).

Nicholas Politis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 29th, Nicholas Politis purchased 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$12.29 ($8.04) per share, with a total value of A$122,940.00 ($80,352.94).

Eagers Automotive Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Eagers Automotive Increases Dividend

About Eagers Automotive

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Eagers Automotive’s previous Final dividend of $0.43. Eagers Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

Eagers Automotive Limited engages in the ownership and operation of motor vehicle and truck dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through: Car Retailing, Truck Retailing, and Property segments. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products.

