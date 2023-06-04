Cango (NYSE:CANG) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) rose 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 36,892 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 62,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Cango Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $163.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.46). Cango had a negative net margin of 55.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $70.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.69 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cango

About Cango

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cango in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cango by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 45,727 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cango in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cango in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cango in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Cango, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. The firm’s services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

