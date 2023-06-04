American International Group Inc. Purchases 4,785 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 61,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after acquiring an additional 27,524 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 115,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 7,369.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 21,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB opened at $57.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $76.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WRB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

