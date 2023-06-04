The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,349 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,198,693 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $396,372,000 after purchasing an additional 174,720 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,338 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 120,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cooper Companies

In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total transaction of $414,084.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,283.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,726 shares of company stock worth $13,451,962. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.89.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $356.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.16. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 61.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.21 and a 12-month high of $395.20.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $877.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.81 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

