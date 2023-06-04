American International Group Inc. Cuts Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 85,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,100,000 after acquiring an additional 38,806 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1,530.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 62,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after acquiring an additional 58,477 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST opened at $343.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $353.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.98. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $376.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total value of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,744 shares of company stock valued at $39,121,808 in the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

