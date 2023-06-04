Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Position Trimmed by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,063 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Kohl’s worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $47.63.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.57. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently -465.11%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KSS. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.88.

In related news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury purchased 92,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,627.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

