American International Group Inc. Sells 307 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ICU Medical by 210.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in ICU Medical by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in ICU Medical by 134.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ICUI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on ICU Medical from $200.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Insider Activity

ICUI opened at $184.46 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.90 and a 12-month high of $212.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.07 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.26 and a 200-day moving average of $171.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.