Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Trading 0.5% Higher

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.05 and last traded at $17.94. 207,801 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 200,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.87.

Get Invesco DB Base Metals Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the first quarter worth about $39,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 285.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Base Metals Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.