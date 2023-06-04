Gowest Gold (CVE:GWA) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Gowest Gold Ltd. (CVE:GWA – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 19,871 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 32,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Gowest Gold Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.33 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.25.

About Gowest Gold

(Get Rating)

Gowest Gold Ltd. operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. The company focuses on the development of its 100% owned Bradshaw gold deposit, which is part of the North Timmins gold project located near Timmins, Ontario. It holds interest in the North Timmins Gold Project that covers 1 patented mining claim, 11 mining leases, and 56 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 11,185 hectares in Evelyn, Gowan, Little, Prosser, Tully, and Wark Townships in the Timmins gold camp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gowest Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gowest Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.