Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD – Get Rating) rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $12.25. Approximately 2,174 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 3,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GYLD. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 184,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 349.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,756,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter.

About Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF

The Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (GYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index weighted equally between equities, sovereign debt, corporate debt, real estate and energy. The ETF seeks to invest in 150 securities and provide monthly distributions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.