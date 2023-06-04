Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Shares Up 8.4%

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.19. 450,455 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 235,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11.

Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho.

