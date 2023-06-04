Varta (ETR:VAR1) Shares Down 4.3%

Varta AG (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €13.83 ($14.87) and last traded at €14.04 ($15.09). Approximately 324,833 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €14.66 ($15.76).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VAR1 has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($31.18) price objective on shares of Varta in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Warburg Research set a €18.50 ($19.89) price objective on shares of Varta in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Varta Stock Up 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.95, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €21.79 and its 200 day moving average is €25.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.32.

About Varta

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

