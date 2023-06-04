Varta (ETR:VAR1) Shares Down 4.3%

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2023

Varta AG (ETR:VAR1Get Rating) dropped 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €13.83 ($14.87) and last traded at €14.04 ($15.09). Approximately 324,833 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €14.66 ($15.76).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VAR1 has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($31.18) price objective on shares of Varta in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Warburg Research set a €18.50 ($19.89) price objective on shares of Varta in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Varta Stock Up 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.95, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €21.79 and its 200 day moving average is €25.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.32.

About Varta

(Get Rating)

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.