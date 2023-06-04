AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 659.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 563.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $946.25 million, a PE ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.78. AZZ Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.66%.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating.

