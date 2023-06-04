OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OneWater Marine were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 875.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 57.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ONEW. KeyCorp began coverage on OneWater Marine in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

OneWater Marine Price Performance

In related news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 572,541 shares in the company, valued at $14,027,254.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 572,541 shares in the company, valued at $14,027,254.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 562,805 shares in the company, valued at $13,557,972.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 35,000 shares of company stock worth $864,950 and have sold 106,524 shares worth $3,005,820. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONEW stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $474.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.44. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $43.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.76.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $524.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.95 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Featured Articles

