New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $451,000 Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth $738,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,177,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,337,000 after acquiring an additional 62,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

CAKE opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $41.28.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $866.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.08 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is presently 114.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.38.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

