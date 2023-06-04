Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 18,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

CBRL opened at $102.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.38. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.87 and a 1 year high of $121.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.11.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

