New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,428,000. State Street Corp raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,538,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,369 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,813,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,039,000 after buying an additional 1,232,352 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,970,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,647,000 after buying an additional 1,162,193 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7,030,736.4% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 773,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 773,381 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.94.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.51. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

